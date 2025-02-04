Libya's Long-Awaited Elections: UNSMIL Forms New Committee to Break Deadlock
The United Nations Mission in Libya has established a committee to address issues delaying national elections, stalled since late 2021. The committee consists of 20 experts tasked with proposing viable solutions for the political impasse. Political divisions have gripped Libya since the 2011 uprising, affecting national unity and stability.
The United Nations Mission in Libya has announced the formation of a committee aimed at resolving key issues that have obstructed long-awaited national elections. The political process in Libya has been at a standstill since a no-show election in December 2021, with disputes over candidate eligibility fueling the impasse.
Following years of conflict since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya remains divided along east and west lines, each governed by rival factions. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has named a 20-member advisory committee, comprising 13 men and seven women, set to convene in Tripoli next week.
The advisory committee, described as a non-decision-making body, aims to formulate technically sound, politically feasible solutions to aid in the electoral process. The committee's recommendations will be reviewed by UNSMIL, as highlighted in a mission statement. The political climate remains tense as Libyan leaders remain skeptical of potential electoral repercussions on their power.
