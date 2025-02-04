Libya's Long-Awaited Elections: UNSMIL Forms New Committee to Break Deadlock

The United Nations Mission in Libya has announced the formation of a committee aimed at resolving key issues that have obstructed long-awaited national elections. The political process in Libya has been at a standstill since a no-show election in December 2021, with disputes over candidate eligibility fueling the impasse.

Following years of conflict since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya remains divided along east and west lines, each governed by rival factions. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has named a 20-member advisory committee, comprising 13 men and seven women, set to convene in Tripoli next week.

The advisory committee, described as a non-decision-making body, aims to formulate technically sound, politically feasible solutions to aid in the electoral process. The committee's recommendations will be reviewed by UNSMIL, as highlighted in a mission statement. The political climate remains tense as Libyan leaders remain skeptical of potential electoral repercussions on their power.

