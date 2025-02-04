Left Menu

Libya's Long-Awaited Elections: UNSMIL Forms New Committee to Break Deadlock

The United Nations Mission in Libya has established a committee to address issues delaying national elections, stalled since late 2021. The committee consists of 20 experts tasked with proposing viable solutions for the political impasse. Political divisions have gripped Libya since the 2011 uprising, affecting national unity and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:43 IST
Libya's Long-Awaited Elections: UNSMIL Forms New Committee to Break Deadlock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

The United Nations Mission in Libya has announced the formation of a committee aimed at resolving key issues that have obstructed long-awaited national elections. The political process in Libya has been at a standstill since a no-show election in December 2021, with disputes over candidate eligibility fueling the impasse.

Following years of conflict since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya remains divided along east and west lines, each governed by rival factions. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has named a 20-member advisory committee, comprising 13 men and seven women, set to convene in Tripoli next week.

The advisory committee, described as a non-decision-making body, aims to formulate technically sound, politically feasible solutions to aid in the electoral process. The committee's recommendations will be reviewed by UNSMIL, as highlighted in a mission statement. The political climate remains tense as Libyan leaders remain skeptical of potential electoral repercussions on their power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025