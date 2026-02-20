Left Menu

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

A U.S. vaccine advisory committee meeting, scheduled by the CDC, has been canceled without a new date. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is revising national vaccination policy, prompting reactions from medical groups. Meanwhile, Jay Bhattacharya will become the CDC's new acting director.

Updated: 20-02-2026 00:46 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has canceled a U.S. vaccine advisory committee meeting initially set for later this month. No new date has been announced, according to Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services. This decision coincides with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s move to revamp national vaccination policy, including removing broad recommendations for six childhood vaccines, like COVID-19 and hepatitis B, enhancing state vaccine exemptions, and reducing funding for mRNA vaccine research.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) typically influences health insurance coverage, state vaccine requirements for schools, and physician guidelines. In June, Kennedy dismissed all 17 committee members, prompting a restructuring. A source indicated the CDC might reschedule the meeting for March, although this remains unconfirmed. Leadership shifts within the CDC continue as Jay Bhattacharya will become the acting director, replacing Jim O'Neill, as announced by a Trump administration official.

Meanwhile, significant U.S. medical groups have filed a lawsuit to halt the panel's future meetings, arguing that the current policies under Kennedy could decrease vaccination rates. They claim the ACIP predominantly consists of members endorsing Kennedy's anti-vaccine stance, in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act's requirements for balance and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

