Trump Nominates Key Officials for U.S. Commerce and Safety Posts

President Donald Trump has nominated several individuals for key positions in the U.S. Commerce Department, including Pierre M. Gentin as general counsel and Neil Jacobs to head the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Senate Commerce Committee will vote on Wednesday for Howard Lutnick's nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:49 IST
President Donald Trump has made significant appointments within the U.S. Commerce Department, nominating Pierre M. Gentin as general counsel alongside other key figures. Notably, Neil Jacobs has been put forward to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a move aligned with Trump's administration goals.

The nominations come as the Senate Commerce Committee prepares to vote on Howard Lutnick for leading the department, crucial amidst pivotal issues like export controls on U.S. AI chips. The department will play an instrumental role in managing nearly $40 billion subsidies for semiconductor industries, reflecting extensive economic strategies.

Additional nominations include Paul Roberti for the head of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, emphasizing the administration's focus on strengthening safety measures. These appointments mark a pivotal moment for the Trump administration in navigating complex economic and technological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

