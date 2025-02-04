Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Opposition Forecasts Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Internal Strife

Karnataka is currently witnessing significant political upheaval with R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition, asserting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could step down by mid-November. Ashoka highlighted ongoing conflicts between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, painting a picture of a government in disarray.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy added his voice to the turmoil, expressing doubt that the Congress-led government would last until 2028. He cited pervasive dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs as a critical factor contributing to governmental instability.

Kumaraswamy dismissed claims that the opposition is attempting to destabilize the government, suggesting instead that the internal discontent within Congress is causing its own destabilization. This period of uncertainty is further underscored by BR Patil's resignation as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor, intensifying suspicions of a fragile administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)