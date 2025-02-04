Left Menu

BJP Secures Uncontested Wins in Gujarat Local Bodies Amid Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims victory in 215 local body seats in Gujarat as opposition candidates withdraw. The Congress accuses the BJP of intimidation tactics, which the BJP denies. Elections are set for February 16 for various municipal positions, while some seats remain 'uncontested' in favor of the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that it is poised to win 215 seats in Gujarat's local bodies uncontested. This development follows the withdrawal of nominations by candidates from other parties.

The Congress has alleged that its candidates were forced out of the electoral race due to threats from the BJP, an accusation the ruling party has denied. Local body elections, including those for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation and 68 municipalities, are scheduled for February 16.

According to the State Election Commission's timeline, the last date to withdraw nominations was February 4. With a high number of uncontested seats, the BJP claims assured control of several municipalities. The Congress has criticized this as an abuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

