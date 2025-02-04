BJP Secures Uncontested Wins in Gujarat Local Bodies Amid Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that it is poised to win 215 seats in Gujarat's local bodies uncontested. This development follows the withdrawal of nominations by candidates from other parties.

The Congress has alleged that its candidates were forced out of the electoral race due to threats from the BJP, an accusation the ruling party has denied. Local body elections, including those for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation and 68 municipalities, are scheduled for February 16.

According to the State Election Commission's timeline, the last date to withdraw nominations was February 4. With a high number of uncontested seats, the BJP claims assured control of several municipalities. The Congress has criticized this as an abuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)