Divine Battle: AAP and BJP Leaders Seek Heavenly Blessings Before Delhi Polls
On the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, party leaders from AAP and BJP sought divine blessings for electoral success. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal visited Hanuman Temple, while BJP's Virendra Sachdeva prayed at Jagannath Temple, both seeking victory for their respective parties in the impending elections.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, top leaders from AAP and BJP turned to divine blessings for electoral success.
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, visited the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, praying for the victory of 'truth'. He expressed hopes that divine intervention will ensure justice prevails over injustice.
In parallel, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva sought blessings at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, representing a joint effort for victory alongside their ally, JD-U. The voting process is set to unfold across 13,000 polling booths on Wednesday, with results announced on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records
Congress Supports SP in High-Stakes Milkipur By-Election Against BJP
Kejriwal Claims AAP's 'Unbreakable' Resilience Amid Political Turmoil
Delhi HC issues notice to police on AAP leader and MLA Naresh Balyan's plea for regular bail in MCOCA case.