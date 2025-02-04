Divine Battle: AAP and BJP Leaders Seek Heavenly Blessings Before Delhi Polls

On the eve of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, top leaders from AAP and BJP turned to divine blessings for electoral success.

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, visited the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, praying for the victory of 'truth'. He expressed hopes that divine intervention will ensure justice prevails over injustice.

In parallel, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva sought blessings at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, representing a joint effort for victory alongside their ally, JD-U. The voting process is set to unfold across 13,000 polling booths on Wednesday, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)