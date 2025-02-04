Left Menu

Effigies Burned Over Controversial Remarks: Kharge Faces Backlash

Supporters of Chandra Shekhar protested over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, burning effigies and demanding action. Kharge had addressed BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar, Chandra Shekhar's son, causing an uproar. The backlash highlights tensions between Congress and BJP supporters over Kharge's comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:54 IST
In a heated political backlash, supporters of late Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar expressed outrage over remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. On Tuesday, they burned his effigy in protest, demanding his dismissal from the Rajya Sabha.

The controversy erupted during a Rajya Sabha session when Kharge made comments towards BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar, son of Chandra Shekhar. Although Kharge called the late leader a comrade, the remarks did not sit well with his supporters, leading to public demonstrations.

Amid the tension, Chandra Shekhar's grandson, Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu criticized Kharge on social media, highlighting the deep-seated political divide. Despite the uproar, police reported no formal complaints had been filed against the Congress President.

