Legal Turbulence for Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poison Allegation

A case has been filed against Arvind Kejriwal in Haryana for his 'poison in Yamuna' remark. The FIR accuses him of provoking unrest and spreading false claims against the BJP. The AAP leader's comments were seen as attempts to influence votes amid Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Haryana's Kurukshetra district, a case has been registered against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal following his contentious remark about the Yamuna river. The development comes on the cusp of the Delhi assembly polls.

The FIR alleges that the statement, made in coordination with other AAP members, aims to incite unrest by disseminating unfounded allegations against the local government and the BJP. The BJP has sharply criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading fear with his irresponsible claims.

This legal action, initiated by advocate Jagmohan Manchanda, escalates the political tension, casting Kejriwal's comments as part of an ulterior strategy to influence voters in both Delhi and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

