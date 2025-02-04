Legal Turbulence for Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poison Allegation

In Haryana's Kurukshetra district, a case has been registered against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal following his contentious remark about the Yamuna river. The development comes on the cusp of the Delhi assembly polls.

The FIR alleges that the statement, made in coordination with other AAP members, aims to incite unrest by disseminating unfounded allegations against the local government and the BJP. The BJP has sharply criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading fear with his irresponsible claims.

This legal action, initiated by advocate Jagmohan Manchanda, escalates the political tension, casting Kejriwal's comments as part of an ulterior strategy to influence voters in both Delhi and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)