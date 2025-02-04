Escalating Tensions: Reflections on Gaza and West Bank Conflicts

A funeral was held by Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, for Ghazi Abu Tamaa, their weapons services commander, recently killed in the Gaza war. The event saw fighters paying tribute with raised rifles and mourners firing shots in the air while carrying his casket to a courtyard filled with grieving relatives.

The al-Qassam spokesperson, Abu Obeida, confirmed the deaths of both Abu Tamaa and senior leader Mohammed Deif, though details were scarce. The Israeli military had earlier reported Abu Tamaa was killed in an airstrike last year. Gaza City now faces challenges with garbage piling among ruins, worsening living conditions amid the ceasefire.

In the West Bank, violence persists as two Israeli soldiers were killed during a shooting at an army post. The incident comes amid an ongoing military operation in Jenin aimed at cracking down on Palestinian militants, highlighting the area's increased violence since the October 2023 war escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)