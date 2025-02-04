Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Reflections on Gaza and West Bank Conflicts

Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades held a funeral for weapons commander Ghazi Abu Tamaa. His death and that of senior leader Mohammed Deif were confirmed. Meanwhile, Gaza faces unsanitary conditions amidst rubble. In the West Bank, two Israeli soldiers were killed amid ongoing tensions following a major military operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:29 IST
Escalating Tensions: Reflections on Gaza and West Bank Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A funeral was held by Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, for Ghazi Abu Tamaa, their weapons services commander, recently killed in the Gaza war. The event saw fighters paying tribute with raised rifles and mourners firing shots in the air while carrying his casket to a courtyard filled with grieving relatives.

The al-Qassam spokesperson, Abu Obeida, confirmed the deaths of both Abu Tamaa and senior leader Mohammed Deif, though details were scarce. The Israeli military had earlier reported Abu Tamaa was killed in an airstrike last year. Gaza City now faces challenges with garbage piling among ruins, worsening living conditions amid the ceasefire.

In the West Bank, violence persists as two Israeli soldiers were killed during a shooting at an army post. The incident comes amid an ongoing military operation in Jenin aimed at cracking down on Palestinian militants, highlighting the area's increased violence since the October 2023 war escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025