Indefinite Night Curfew Imposed in West Garo Hills Amid Rising Violence
Authorities in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills imposed an indefinite night curfew due to rising violence. The district magistrate cited threats to public safety and property as reasons for the curfew and warned violators about penal actions. The district faced recent violence over a tribal council election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya is under an indefinite night curfew. Authorities issued this order to address concerns over escalating violence and threats to public safety following disturbances in the region.
Issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, the curfew, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, comes after evaluations of law and order and inputs from enforcement agencies.
Violations of the order may lead to penal actions, and recent unrest stemmed from tensions surrounding a tribal council election. Authorities also suspended mobile internet services to prevent misinformation spread.
(With inputs from agencies.)