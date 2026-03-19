Indefinite Night Curfew Imposed in West Garo Hills Amid Rising Violence

The West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya is under an indefinite night curfew. Authorities issued this order to address concerns over escalating violence and threats to public safety following disturbances in the region.

Issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, the curfew, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, comes after evaluations of law and order and inputs from enforcement agencies.

Violations of the order may lead to penal actions, and recent unrest stemmed from tensions surrounding a tribal council election. Authorities also suspended mobile internet services to prevent misinformation spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)