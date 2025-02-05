Trump Eyes Closure of Education Department
President Trump has expressed a desire to close the U.S. Department of Education via executive order. His administration plans to defund the department, with further announcements expected later in February.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to close the Department of Education through an executive order.
A White House official confirmed on Monday that the administration would take steps to defund the federal Education Department. An official announcement is anticipated later in February.
The move signals a significant shift in the federal government's approach to education policy, reflecting the administration's broader objectives.
