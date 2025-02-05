Left Menu

Trump Eyes Closure of Education Department

President Trump has expressed a desire to close the U.S. Department of Education via executive order. His administration plans to defund the department, with further announcements expected later in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to close the Department of Education through an executive order.

A White House official confirmed on Monday that the administration would take steps to defund the federal Education Department. An official announcement is anticipated later in February.

The move signals a significant shift in the federal government's approach to education policy, reflecting the administration's broader objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

