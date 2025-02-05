Trump's Controversial Withdrawal from UN Bodies Reverberates

In a series of bold moves, former U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his stance on international engagement, ceasing U.S. participation with the United Nations Human Rights Council and halting funding for the UNRWA, a Palestinian relief agency. This decision aligns with Trump's previous policies during his administration from 2017 to 2021.

The announcement comes during a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a vocal critic of UNRWA. Netanyahu has accused the agency of anti-Israel sentiments and connections to terrorism. The U.S. was a major donor to UNRWA, contributing $300 million-$400 million annually, but funding was paused in January 2024 following accusations against UNRWA staff linked to attacks by Hamas, intensifying scrutiny of the agency.

Israel has further obstructed UNRWA operations by enforcing a ban, impacting aid services in Gaza and the West Bank. The Trump administration's withdrawal from international collaborations mirrors a broader return to its previous foreign policy approach. Meanwhile, the UN has pledged to investigate accusations against UNRWA employees, requesting evidence from Israel that remains unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)