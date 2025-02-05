Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Withdrawal from UN Bodies Reverberates

Former President Trump has directed the U.S. to disengage from the UN Human Rights Council and halt funding for UNRWA amid claims against its staff. His actions, echoing past policies, coincide with Israeli pressures and recent controversies involving UNRWA staff accused of ties to Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:29 IST
Trump's Controversial Withdrawal from UN Bodies Reverberates
Donald Trump

In a series of bold moves, former U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his stance on international engagement, ceasing U.S. participation with the United Nations Human Rights Council and halting funding for the UNRWA, a Palestinian relief agency. This decision aligns with Trump's previous policies during his administration from 2017 to 2021.

The announcement comes during a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a vocal critic of UNRWA. Netanyahu has accused the agency of anti-Israel sentiments and connections to terrorism. The U.S. was a major donor to UNRWA, contributing $300 million-$400 million annually, but funding was paused in January 2024 following accusations against UNRWA staff linked to attacks by Hamas, intensifying scrutiny of the agency.

Israel has further obstructed UNRWA operations by enforcing a ban, impacting aid services in Gaza and the West Bank. The Trump administration's withdrawal from international collaborations mirrors a broader return to its previous foreign policy approach. Meanwhile, the UN has pledged to investigate accusations against UNRWA employees, requesting evidence from Israel that remains unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025