Trump Proposes U.S. Ownership and Redevelopment of Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump announced a proposal for the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip. This plan includes removing unexploded bombs and facilitating economic development to generate jobs and housing. He further suggested resettling Palestinians outside the region permanently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent declaration, President Donald Trump expressed intentions for the United States to assume ownership of the Gaza Strip, revitalizing the area after relocating Palestinian residents to other regions.

The announcement was made during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Trump emphasized the U.S. responsibility to clear unexploded ordnances and improve the area's economic infrastructure.

The proposal includes leveling destroyed structures and launching projects aimed at job creation and housing development, contingent upon settling displaced Palestinians elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

