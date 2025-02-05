Trump Proposes U.S. Ownership and Redevelopment of Gaza Strip

In a recent declaration, President Donald Trump expressed intentions for the United States to assume ownership of the Gaza Strip, revitalizing the area after relocating Palestinian residents to other regions.

The announcement was made during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Trump emphasized the U.S. responsibility to clear unexploded ordnances and improve the area's economic infrastructure.

The proposal includes leveling destroyed structures and launching projects aimed at job creation and housing development, contingent upon settling displaced Palestinians elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)