Singapore Tightens Reins on Foreign Influence to Preserve Racial Harmony

Singapore has introduced legislation to safeguard its multicultural balance by restricting foreign interference in race-based organizations, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining racial harmony.

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill mandates race-based entities to report foreign and anonymous donations, affiliations, and leadership roles. It authorizes the home affairs minister to issue restraining orders over prejudicial content.

Despite concerns about potential barriers, the bill was endorsed by the opposition, signifying a unified approach to addressing racial sensitivities in the city-state.

