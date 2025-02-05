Delhi Mobilizes Massive Security for Assembly Elections
Delhi is on high alert as it prepares for crucial Assembly elections. With over 30,000 police officers and 220 paramilitary units deployed, security is tight. The Aam Aadmi Party seeks a third term, facing competition from BJP and Congress. Security measures include sealed borders, drone surveillance, and MCC violations cases managed.
In a bid to ensure peaceful polling, Delhi is on an unprecedented security footing for Wednesday's assembly elections. With over 30,000 police personnel and 220 paramilitary units, the capital is guarded like never before.
The Aam Aadmi Party, determined to clinch a third consecutive term, relies heavily on its governance record. Meanwhile, both the BJP and Congress aim to regain political ground in the strategically vital city.
The Special Commissioner of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, confirmed strict security measures at sensitive polling booths, highlighting increased patrols and surveillance efforts. Law enforcement agencies have recorded numerous MCC violations, seizing illegal firearms and drugs in their pre-poll operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
