USAID Shake-Up: Trump Administration Orders Global Recall

The Trump administration announced Tuesday a sweeping administrative leave for all USAID direct-hire employees globally, effective February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm EST. While personnel in mission-critical roles are exempt, the move aims to dismantle USAID as an independent entity.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, now acting head of USAID, criticized the agency as "completely unresponsive." He proposed parts of USAID might be absorbed by the State Department, though congressional authorization is required for such a merger.

The overhaul risks disrupting the lives of thousands of staff and halts vital programs amid efforts to align foreign aid with Trump's "America First" policy. The situation has triggered significant instability, with recall plans underway for USAID staff overseas.

