Left Menu

USAID Shake-Up: Trump Administration Orders Global Recall

The Trump administration announced a global administrative leave for all USAID staff, except those in mission-critical roles. This shocking restructuring move aims to merge USAID with the State Department, disrupting lives and halting numerous programs. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assumes interim leadership amid controversial plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:10 IST
USAID Shake-Up: Trump Administration Orders Global Recall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday a sweeping administrative leave for all USAID direct-hire employees globally, effective February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm EST. While personnel in mission-critical roles are exempt, the move aims to dismantle USAID as an independent entity.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, now acting head of USAID, criticized the agency as "completely unresponsive." He proposed parts of USAID might be absorbed by the State Department, though congressional authorization is required for such a merger.

The overhaul risks disrupting the lives of thousands of staff and halts vital programs amid efforts to align foreign aid with Trump's "America First" policy. The situation has triggered significant instability, with recall plans underway for USAID staff overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025