USAID Shake-Up: Trump Administration Orders Global Recall
The Trump administration announced a global administrative leave for all USAID staff, except those in mission-critical roles. This shocking restructuring move aims to merge USAID with the State Department, disrupting lives and halting numerous programs. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assumes interim leadership amid controversial plans.
The Trump administration announced Tuesday a sweeping administrative leave for all USAID direct-hire employees globally, effective February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm EST. While personnel in mission-critical roles are exempt, the move aims to dismantle USAID as an independent entity.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, now acting head of USAID, criticized the agency as "completely unresponsive." He proposed parts of USAID might be absorbed by the State Department, though congressional authorization is required for such a merger.
The overhaul risks disrupting the lives of thousands of staff and halts vital programs amid efforts to align foreign aid with Trump's "America First" policy. The situation has triggered significant instability, with recall plans underway for USAID staff overseas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's UCC Push: Reflecting Ambedkar's Ideals Amidst Congress Criticism
Mahatma Gandhi Centenary: Congress Gathers Amidst Unforeseen Absence
Congress Honors Gandhi's Legacy with Karnataka Rally Against BJP Policies
Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi
Youth Congress Protests Brewery Setup in Kerala