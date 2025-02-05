Outrage Over Trump's Gaza Proposal: Controversy and International Reactions

President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. would take control of Gaza following a resettlement of Palestinians has been met with fierce criticism worldwide. The controversial proposal has been described as ethnic cleansing by various American lawmakers and international advocacy groups.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed his nation's commitment to a two-state solution, maintaining a longstanding bipartisan stance. U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, criticized the plan as a fanatical abuse supported by bipartisan Congressional funding for what she calls genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Other voices, including Amnesty International and the Arab American Institute, warn that such actions would contravene international law and further destabilize the region. Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen emphasized the damage this proposal could cause to U.S. relations in the Middle East, calling on Congress to resist the initiative.

