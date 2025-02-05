Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan Sparks Controversy

In a surprising announcement, President Trump proposed the U.S. takeover and economic development of Gaza, aiming to create jobs and stability. Critics, including Hamas and Democratic lawmakers, condemned the plan, citing legal and ethical concerns. The proposal diverges from longstanding U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:37 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has revealed an unexpected plan for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip and stimulate its economic growth, suggesting a radical shift in U.S. policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump's plan involves the resettlement of two million Palestinians elsewhere, a proposal sparking wide opposition. Critics argue the initiative contradicts longstanding policies and raises significant legal questions.

This controversial strategy, which has been criticized by both allies and opponents, further intensifies the ongoing debate around the future of Gaza and overall U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

