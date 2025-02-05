Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump has revealed an unexpected plan for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip and stimulate its economic growth, suggesting a radical shift in U.S. policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump's plan involves the resettlement of two million Palestinians elsewhere, a proposal sparking wide opposition. Critics argue the initiative contradicts longstanding policies and raises significant legal questions.

This controversial strategy, which has been criticized by both allies and opponents, further intensifies the ongoing debate around the future of Gaza and overall U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)