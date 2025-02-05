Delhi's Defining Moment: Voters Urged to Shape Future Amid Assembly Elections

As Delhi undergoes its pivotal assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed passionately to Delhiites, emphasizing the power of their vote to end corruption and herald good governance. Taking to social media platform X, Dhami described the event as a "golden moment" for residents to alter the capital's political dynamics.

Dhami stressed the influence of each vote on democracy's foundation and Delhi's promising future, urging citizens to exercise their vital rights today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on Delhi voters to actively partake in the elections, urging first-timers to cast their votes before celebrating.

Echoing these sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to reject false promises and issues like the polluted Yamuna and broken infrastructure, voting instead for a government dedicated to public welfare and urban development. With 70 assembly seats in play, key contests unfold in New Delhi and Jangpura amidst heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)