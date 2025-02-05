Delhi Votes: AAP's Sisodia and Kejriwal Rally for 'Shiksha Ki Kranti'

In a push to secure re-election, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia cast his vote in the Delhi assembly polls, stating his bid for improved education, healthcare, electricity, and water facilities. Voting took place at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where Sisodia was joined by his wife, Seema.

Speaking to media outlets post-voting, Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, conveyed that he voted for a better life in the capital city. He urged residents to prioritize education, healthcare, and essential services. Sisodia is facing competition from Congress's Farhad Suri and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in the Jangpura constituency.

The electoral battle in Delhi is described by AAP's candidate Atishi as a 'Dharam Yuddh' or a moral struggle, framing it as a contest between integrity and chaos. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed a similar stance, encouraging a robust voter turnout to safeguard the city's future. Underway voting covers 70 seats, including pivotal fights in New Delhi and Jangpura.

(With inputs from agencies.)