Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security

As the Delhi Assembly elections gain momentum, major political figures are making their presence felt, casting their votes and encouraging citizens to engage in the democratic process. Former Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra commended the outstanding arrangements at a Moti Bagh polling station, made by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Chandra observed, "The arrangements here by NDMC are exemplary, surpassing anything I've seen in the last 30-35 years. Locals have been queuing since 7 am to vote. I urge all Delhiites to participate in this democratic festival." BJP leader and Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson, Kausar Jahan, voted in Mayur Vihar, emphasizing her commitment to the city's development and urging residents to cast their votes.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi highlighted the elections as a 'Dharam Yuddh', a moral confrontation between righteousness and lawlessness. Urging voter participation, she declared, "Vote for work, vote for goodness. Truth will prevail." AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, encouraged voters, stressing the importance of the election for securing education, healthcare, and prosperity, and defeating deceitful politics.

In the fiercely contested elections, polling opened Wednesday for 70 assembly seats under stringent security, with critical face-offs in constituencies such as New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which dominated over 60 seats previously, aims for re-election based on its track record. The New Delhi seat witnesses a three-way battle between former CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

The electoral competition involves 699 candidates across 70 constituencies, with 1,56,14,000 registered voters. This includes significant demographics such as 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly individuals over 85, and 79,885 eligible persons with disabilities.

