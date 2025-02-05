Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security

Delhi Assembly elections progress with key figures urging citizens to vote. Former Union Health Secretary praises NDMC polling arrangements while leaders emphasize development and governance. CM Arvind Kejriwal portrays polls as a moral battle, encouraging high voter turnout. Voting spans 70 constituencies with 699 candidates in the electoral race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:59 IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security
Former Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, Chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee Kausar Jahan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections gain momentum, major political figures are making their presence felt, casting their votes and encouraging citizens to engage in the democratic process. Former Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra commended the outstanding arrangements at a Moti Bagh polling station, made by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Chandra observed, "The arrangements here by NDMC are exemplary, surpassing anything I've seen in the last 30-35 years. Locals have been queuing since 7 am to vote. I urge all Delhiites to participate in this democratic festival." BJP leader and Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson, Kausar Jahan, voted in Mayur Vihar, emphasizing her commitment to the city's development and urging residents to cast their votes.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi highlighted the elections as a 'Dharam Yuddh', a moral confrontation between righteousness and lawlessness. Urging voter participation, she declared, "Vote for work, vote for goodness. Truth will prevail." AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, encouraged voters, stressing the importance of the election for securing education, healthcare, and prosperity, and defeating deceitful politics.

In the fiercely contested elections, polling opened Wednesday for 70 assembly seats under stringent security, with critical face-offs in constituencies such as New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which dominated over 60 seats previously, aims for re-election based on its track record. The New Delhi seat witnesses a three-way battle between former CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

The electoral competition involves 699 candidates across 70 constituencies, with 1,56,14,000 registered voters. This includes significant demographics such as 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly individuals over 85, and 79,885 eligible persons with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025