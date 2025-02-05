Left Menu

Delhi Elections: A Battle of Truth vs Lies?

As Delhi heads to the polls, Chief Minister Atishi casts the election as a battle between truth and lies, urging voters to reject hooliganism. She accuses the Delhi Police of siding with the BJP and appeals to the electorate to support development and integrity in the face of fierce political competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:04 IST
Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhites prepare to vote in the crucial assembly polls, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, has framed the election as a stark conflict between truth and lies. She expressed her optimism about her party's success, asserting that Delhi residents will support truth and reject hooliganism.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi accused the Delhi Police of being aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the intense political rivalry. She stated, "In this battle of truth versus lies, I hope the people of Delhi will stand with the truth, work, and defeat hooliganism."

The election, described by Atishi as "Dharam Yuddh" or a battle between good and evil, sees AAP, BJP, and Congress locked in a high-stakes contest for control of the Delhi Assembly's 70 seats. With over 699 candidates and numerous hotly contested constituencies, the outcome remains highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

