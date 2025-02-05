Delhi Elections: A Battle of Truth vs Lies?

As Delhites prepare to vote in the crucial assembly polls, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, has framed the election as a stark conflict between truth and lies. She expressed her optimism about her party's success, asserting that Delhi residents will support truth and reject hooliganism.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi accused the Delhi Police of being aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the intense political rivalry. She stated, "In this battle of truth versus lies, I hope the people of Delhi will stand with the truth, work, and defeat hooliganism."

The election, described by Atishi as "Dharam Yuddh" or a battle between good and evil, sees AAP, BJP, and Congress locked in a high-stakes contest for control of the Delhi Assembly's 70 seats. With over 699 candidates and numerous hotly contested constituencies, the outcome remains highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)