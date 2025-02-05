President Murmu Casts Her Vote in Delhi Assembly Elections
President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Delhi Assembly polls, casting her vote at a polling booth within the President's Estate. Her office confirmed the early morning voting. The elections cover all 70 constituencies in Delhi, with vote counting set for February 8.
President Droupadi Murmu exercised her democratic right by casting her vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday morning. The polling station was located within the President's Estate.
The early voting by the President took place at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya polling booth, as confirmed by an official post on X.
Delhi is witnessing a polling exercise across all 70 Assembly constituencies, with the final vote count scheduled for February 8, marking a significant political event in the capital.
