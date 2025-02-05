President Murmu Casts Her Vote in Delhi Assembly Elections

President Droupadi Murmu exercised her democratic right by casting her vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday morning. The polling station was located within the President's Estate.

The early voting by the President took place at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya polling booth, as confirmed by an official post on X.

Delhi is witnessing a polling exercise across all 70 Assembly constituencies, with the final vote count scheduled for February 8, marking a significant political event in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)