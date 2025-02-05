Delhi Votes: A High-Stakes Battle for Governance

The Delhi Assembly elections are underway, drawing considerable attention as a high-stakes contest that could redefine the political scene in the nation's capital. With over 8 percent voter turnout recorded by 9 AM, the polling spans across 70 constituencies where 699 candidates are vying for seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hopes to secure a third consecutive term, leveraging its governance record and welfare initiatives. However, both the BJP and Congress are determined to regain ground in Delhi's political landscape. As voting continues till 6 PM, early participation by figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlights the election's importance.

Security measures are stringent with over 1.5 lakh people ensuring smooth electoral processes. Key leaders have appealed for robust voter turnout, advocating for development and honest governance. The election is perceived as a test of AAP's governance model and the effectiveness of its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)