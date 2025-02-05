Left Menu

Delhi Votes: A Decisive Moment for Political Powerhouses

As Delhi heads to polls, prominent parties AAP, BJP, and Congress vie for control. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj urges voters to participate in large numbers. Early turnout shows a mixed response across districts. AAP aims to retain power, BJP targets a comeback, and Congress seeks a revival.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened anticipation, Delhi's electorate is casting its votes for the pivotal assembly elections, a showdown primarily between AAP, BJP, and Congress. Bansuri Swaraj, a BJP Member of Parliament, urged voters to participate in large numbers, expressing her confidence in a BJP triumph.

In this crucial legislative battle, Swaraj emphasized the festival-like significance of voting in a democracy, aligning her party's ambitions with creating a 'developed capital' for a 'developed nation.' In contrast, a sluggish turnout was recorded early in the day, with the Election Commission noting only a 8.10 percent voter turnout by 9 am.

Among the contested constituencies are heavyweight segments such as New Delhi and Okhla. With the prominent parties setting their eyes on different objectives—AAP on re-election, BJP on reclaiming power after 27 years, and Congress on a significant comeback—the political stakes could not be higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

