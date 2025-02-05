AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya Faces Legal Troubles Amidst Delhi Assembly Polls

A case has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya after allegations surfaced of his misbehavior towards a woman. He is accused of making inappropriate gestures and blowing flying kisses, as confirmed by Delhi Police sources on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, a case was registered at the Sangam Vihar Police Station against Mohaniya under sections 115(2), 78, 127(2), 333, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. The allegations have emerged during the crucial phase of the Delhi assembly polls.

Mohaniya, the current MLA from Sangam Vihar, is contesting the election against BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress's Harsh Choudhary. As voting began on Wednesday, security was heightened across Delhi's 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)