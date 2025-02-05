Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Milkipur Amid Claims of Voter Intimidation

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, accused police of voter intimidation in Milkipur by-election. The police denied these allegations, saying they were only checking the ID of a polling agent. The by-election sees a main contest between SP's Ajit Prasad and BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political skirmish, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged police officers were intimidating voters during the Milkipur by-election. Photos shared by Yadav suggested police were checking voter IDs.

This prompted swift denial from Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar, who clarified that the personnel were only verifying the ID of a polling agent.

The election, triggered after SP's Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat, has become a focal point between SP and BJP candidates amidst allegations and denials of voter intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

