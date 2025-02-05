Left Menu

Iran's Foreign Policy: Emphasis on Dignity and Wisdom Amid U.S. Pressure

Iran maintains its foreign policy based on dignity, wisdom, and national interest, responding to U.S. President Trump's offer to negotiate. While the U.S. reinstates its 'maximum pressure' campaign, targeting Iran's oil exports, Tehran remains committed to its principles. Trump's openness to discussions with Iranian leadership was noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:55 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Iran has reiterated its commitment to a foreign policy underpinned by dignity, wisdom, and national interest, according to a government spokesperson. This statement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States is prepared for negotiations with Tehran.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, an Iranian government spokesperson, emphasized that their foreign policy approaches are rooted in understanding and respect. Speaking at a press conference, she remarked on Trump's expressed willingness for dialogue with Iran's leadership, highlighting the importance of looking beyond immediate circumstances.

On Tuesday, Trump reinforced his 'maximum pressure' strategy on Iran, aiming to curb its oil sales to restrict Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Despite this, Trump also signaled his readiness for a potential agreement with Iran, showing openness to discussions with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

