Historic Impeachment Showdown: Sara Duterte Faces the Senate

The Philippine House of Representatives has taken a historic step by endorsing an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, escalating political tensions in the country.

If the Senate, acting as jurors with its 23 members, decides against Duterte, it could mean her removal from office and a lifetime ban on holding any government position.

This rare move comes amid a public feud between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., after their political alliance fell apart. Duterte has accused critics of engaging in a political vendetta, while denying any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)