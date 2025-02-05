Pope Francis Battles Health Challenges with Resilience

Pope Francis, 88, has disclosed he is suffering from a 'strong cold' and was unable to deliver his weekly message at the Vatican's general audience on Wednesday, enlisting an aide for the task instead.

The octogenarian pontiff, who has encountered influenza and related health concerns several times over the past two years, also recently sustained injuries from two falls at his Vatican residence, including a bruised cheek and an injured arm.

Though unable to read his prepared remarks, Francis participated in the hour-long audience, briefly addressing the attendees at various intervals during the session, showcasing his enduring resilience amid health adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)