Freeze on Haitian Security Aid: The Power Struggle in Port-au-Prince

In a significant blow to efforts aimed at stabilizing Haiti, more than $13 million in U.S. funding allocated for an international security force has been halted, the United Nations revealed on Tuesday. This freeze is a direct consequence of President Trump's 90-day suspension on foreign aid as part of his 'America First' policy review.

The city of Port-au-Prince, overtaken by heavily armed gangs, continues to suffer as the Multinational Security Support mission works under voluntary contributions, despite being endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. The mission has seen limited success in quelling the violence amid a complex funding scenario involving 900 personnel from various countries, with over $110 million pledged to a U.N. trust fund primarily supported by Canadian donations.

Despite the freeze, Kenya's foreign affairs ministry remains optimistic about the mission's sustainability till September. However, uncertainty looms as the conversion of the mission to a U.N. peacekeeping force is debated, with key players like China and Russia expressing opposition. The Trump administration's stance on the future of such initiatives remains pivotal amid considerations of restructuring the U.S. foreign aid framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)