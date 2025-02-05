Election Tensions: AAP Alleges Security Interference in Delhi Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha raised concerns on Wednesday about security personnel allegedly obstructing relievers from entering polling booths during the Delhi Assembly elections. Chadha stated that their party had received several complaints regarding this issue in nearly half of the booths in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Chadha emphasized the importance of free and fair elections, saying, "Both the reliever and polling agent are designated as polling agents. However, reports from numerous locations in New Delhi indicate relievers are being denied access. If relievers can't enter and polling agents don't exit, transparency in voting and EVM functionality remains questionable." The AAP has approached the District Election Officer and other authorities, urging them to address this issue.

In addition, Chadha mentioned that written complaints were submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and other relevant officials to ensure a level playing field. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj accused Delhi Police of attempting to hinder voting in Chirag Delhi. South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan responded, stating the department is investigating these claims. Furthermore, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged unwarranted detention of party worker Uday Gill by the police, which prompted further discussions on social media.

Polling for Delhi's 70 assembly seats commenced under heavy security, with final results expected on February 8th. The political climate remains tense as parties attempt to ensure transparency in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)