Voter Enthusiasm Shines in Erode East By-Election

Erode East by-election sees enthusiastic voter turnout with over 50% participation by 2.15 pm. Main contenders include ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi. The polls remain incident-free despite minor disruptions, with heightened security in sensitive booths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:16 IST
Voters thronged polling booths in Erode East on Wednesday for the by-election, showing a robust turnout with over 50% participation by early afternoon. The peaceful polling process was incident-free, according to District Collector and Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara.

The constituency saw a diverse slate of 46 candidates, although the main battle emerged between the ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi. Notably, the main opposition AIADMK opted to boycott the election.

With 2,27,546 eligible voters, enhanced security was provided by state police and Central Armed Police Forces, particularly in nine sensitive booths. A technical glitch at Brahmana Periya Agraharam caused a brief pause, resolved with an EVM replacement. Voting commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm, happening due to Congress legislator EVKS Elangovan's passing in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

