Rajasthan Assembly in Uproar Over Dissolved Districts

The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed chaos as Opposition Congress MLAs protested the dissolution of new districts by the state government. The uproar led to adjournment, with the Speaker allowing a brief discussion and government statement on the issue, which is pending in the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:53 IST
The Rajasthan Assembly was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday when Opposition Congress MLAs voiced strong objections to the government's decision to dissolve newly created districts. The commotion forced the Speaker to temporarily adjourn the session for 15 minutes.

Despite the ruckus, Speaker Vasudev Devnani ruled that two MLAs who proposed the adjournment motion would be granted two minutes each to speak on Thursday. The government has agreed to provide a statement on the controversy, even as the case remains pending in the high court.

The dissolution affects three new divisions and nine districts, though the court is currently scrutinizing only two districts. Opposition leaders argue the rest should be discussed in the Assembly, but the Speaker opted to avoid the topic on Wednesday, causing further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

