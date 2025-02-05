Left Menu

Electoral Drama Unfolds in Milkipur: Accusations and Political Showdown

In the Milkipur Assembly bypoll, over 57% of voters cast their votes by 3 pm amid allegations of 'fake voting' by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Despite accusations aimed at the BJP, police assured that the voting process was peaceful. The by-election is a key clash between SP and BJP.

More than half of the electorate had voted in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll by Wednesday afternoon, with officials reporting a turnout exceeding 57% by 3 pm.

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, accused officials of facilitating fraudulent voting, a claim dismissed by police who vouched for the fairness of the election process.

This bypoll, sparked by the vacating of the seat following a Lok Sabha win, has become a major political contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, crucially played out in the significant Ayodhya district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

