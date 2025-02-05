Lula Criticizes Trump's Gaza Resettlement Plan

In a pointed critique on Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva admonished U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal regarding the resettlement of Palestinians.

Lula described Trump’s idea, which involves relocating Palestinians and taking control of Gaza, as 'incomprehensible' and lacking in sense.

During a conversation with local radio stations, Lula stressed that Gaza's future management should be in Palestinian hands, emphasizing the importance of their autonomy and stewardship over the region.

