Lula Criticizes Trump's Gaza Resettlement Plan

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle Palestinians and take over Gaza, calling it senseless. Lula emphasized that Palestinians should be responsible for Gaza. His comments came during an interview with local radio stations, emphasizing the need for Palestinian autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:41 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a pointed critique on Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva admonished U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal regarding the resettlement of Palestinians.

Lula described Trump’s idea, which involves relocating Palestinians and taking control of Gaza, as 'incomprehensible' and lacking in sense.

During a conversation with local radio stations, Lula stressed that Gaza's future management should be in Palestinian hands, emphasizing the importance of their autonomy and stewardship over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

