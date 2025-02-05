India's Global Headlines: From Illegal Immigration to High-stake Investments
A US aircraft deporting 104 illegal Indian immigrants recently landed in Amritsar. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh, Madhya Pradesh's new semiconductor policy, and Modi's remarks on spiritual leader Aga Khan IV were notable events. In business, Mukesh Ambani commits Rs 50,000 crore investment in Bengal.
- Country:
- India
A United States military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants touched down at Amritsar airport this Wednesday. The deportees were received by local authorities amid tight security at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, signaling heightened migration concerns.
On a spiritual note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, expressing his devotion and blessing of being present at the significant event. His admiration stretched to Aga Khan IV, whom he honored as a visionary of service following the spiritual leader's passing.
In the business landscape, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a significant Rs 50,000 crore investment in West Bengal by decade's end, bolstering economic growth in the region. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is set to entice semiconductor companies with fresh incentives and policies to push chip manufacturing capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- immigration
- Modi
- Kumbh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Ambani
- investment
- Bengal
- Aga Khan
- semiconductor
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Investment in Steel and Renewable Energy
Tamil Nadu: Pioneering Global Investment with Strategic Policies
Assam's Investment Horizon Invites South Korean Industrialists
FMCG Sector Urges Digital Investments in Union Budget
Maharashtra's Global Investment Drive: A 360-Degree Vision