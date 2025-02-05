Left Menu

India's Global Headlines: From Illegal Immigration to High-stake Investments

A US aircraft deporting 104 illegal Indian immigrants recently landed in Amritsar. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh, Madhya Pradesh's new semiconductor policy, and Modi's remarks on spiritual leader Aga Khan IV were notable events. In business, Mukesh Ambani commits Rs 50,000 crore investment in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:31 IST
India's Global Headlines: From Illegal Immigration to High-stake Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A United States military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants touched down at Amritsar airport this Wednesday. The deportees were received by local authorities amid tight security at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, signaling heightened migration concerns.

On a spiritual note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, expressing his devotion and blessing of being present at the significant event. His admiration stretched to Aga Khan IV, whom he honored as a visionary of service following the spiritual leader's passing.

In the business landscape, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a significant Rs 50,000 crore investment in West Bengal by decade's end, bolstering economic growth in the region. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is set to entice semiconductor companies with fresh incentives and policies to push chip manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025