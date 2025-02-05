Left Menu

Three Generations Cast Votes: Delhi's Democratic Commitment Shines

The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed families spanning three generations voting together, showcasing a robust commitment to democracy. The election saw the AAP, BJP, and Congress in a triangular contest. Voters applauded the Election Commission's efficient arrangements, including AI-based queue management and enhanced facilities at polling stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:51 IST
The Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday saw families, spanning three generations, united in their democratic duty. Crowds at 13,766 polling stations across 70 constituencies reflected a strong commitment to participate in governance.

The electoral battle featured a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal casting his vote in the New Delhi constituency alongside his family.

Efficient arrangements by the Election Commission, including an AI-based queue-management system, were well-received by voters, reinforcing the importance of facilitating democratic participation across all segments of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

