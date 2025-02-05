Left Menu

Delhi Women Voters Prioritize Education and Safety Over Election Promises

Women voters in Delhi expressed skepticism about financial aid promises from political parties ahead of the assembly elections. Prioritizing education, safety, and employment opportunities over allowances, voters conveyed their desire for genuine governance that supports women's rights and addresses core issues like inflation and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:04 IST
Delhi Women Voters Prioritize Education and Safety Over Election Promises
  • Country:
  • India

As assembly elections approach in Delhi, women voters express doubt about financial aid promises made by political parties, branding them as 'mere poll promises.' They emphasize that education and safety are more crucial than monetary allowances.

Despite the BJP, AAP, and Congress offering monetary benefits to women voters, many argue that these are tactics to 'buy votes.' Voters from different areas insist they prioritize development and better future opportunities over short-term financial gains.

An emerging consensus among women is a call for genuine governance that prioritizes women's rights, economic stability, and essential services, reflecting their demand for a government that supports empowerment rather than using women as electoral tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025