Delhi Women Voters Prioritize Education and Safety Over Election Promises

As assembly elections approach in Delhi, women voters express doubt about financial aid promises made by political parties, branding them as 'mere poll promises.' They emphasize that education and safety are more crucial than monetary allowances.

Despite the BJP, AAP, and Congress offering monetary benefits to women voters, many argue that these are tactics to 'buy votes.' Voters from different areas insist they prioritize development and better future opportunities over short-term financial gains.

An emerging consensus among women is a call for genuine governance that prioritizes women's rights, economic stability, and essential services, reflecting their demand for a government that supports empowerment rather than using women as electoral tools.

