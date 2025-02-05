Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Electoral Foul Play in Milkipur Bypoll

Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, has raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of sabotaging the democratic processes during the Milkipur by-election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In a press release, Yadav outlined alleged corrupt practices, calling for the Election Commission to take strong action.

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, alleged widespread electoral malpractice including fake voting, intimidation, and harassment of SP booth agents by BJP supporters. He claimed that security forces stood by as voters and election agents faced threats, contravening the election code of conduct.

Highlighting specific incidents of booth capturing and voter suppression, Yadav cited problems with Electronic Voting Machines and the mistreatment of voters, describing the bypoll as marred by fraud. He called on authorities to address the irregularities and alleged that the BJP is undermining the democratic process out of fear of defeat.

