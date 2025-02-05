Global Leaders' March: Key Political and Economic Events Calendar

World leaders and key political figures are gearing up for a busy month in March, with a packed schedule of high-profile visits, significant elections, and pivotal economic forums. The diary serves as a roadmap for international interactions and potential power shifts across continents.

Noteworthy events include the anticipated visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Portugal, strategic meetings of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, and a crucial G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Cape Town. This dynamic lineup underscores a period of intense diplomatic activity and strategic alignments globally.

As leaders navigate these gatherings, entities like the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve will also hold critical discussions, influencing economic policies worldwide. This comprehensive itinerary provides insights into the global political and economic landscape during a transformative era.

