Argentina Follows U.S. in Withdrawing from WHO

Argentina announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), aligning itself with a similar move by the United States. The announcement was made by Manuel Adorni, a presidential spokesperson, amid President Javier Milei's criticism of the organization.

Javier Milei, Argentina's libertarian president, revealed that his decision stems from profound disagreements with the WHO regarding its approach to managing global health issues, particularly the COVID-19 crisis. He criticized the extended lockdown imposed under Argentina's previous leftist regime, crediting it as a misstep guided by WHO mandates.

Adorni also highlighted concerns over the organization's susceptibility to political influences from other countries, echoing President Donald Trump's earlier accusations against WHO. Trump had argued that the group mishandled health crises and imposed heavy financial obligations on its leading funders.

(With inputs from agencies.)