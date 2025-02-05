Turmoil in Kashmir: PDP Leader Questions Government Silence Over Youth Detentions

In a fiery statement on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government and questioned its silence over the alleged detention of young boys across multiple districts. She demanded accountability from the National Conference-led administration, challenging the perception of every detainee as a militant.

Mufti stressed that there was no apparent change in policy despite the National Conference holding a majority in the government. She highlighted that more than 500 young boys in regions such as Kulgam, Budgam, and Ganderbal had been rounded up, demanding answers from state ministers who have remained silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, in the wake of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay's murder in Kulgam, BJP leader Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, emphasizing repercussions for the terrorists involved. The region remains tense as Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister, also condemned the killing and urged peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)