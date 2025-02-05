Left Menu

Turmoil in Kashmir: PDP Leader Questions Government Silence Over Youth Detentions

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government for allegedly detaining young boys without cause. Amidst growing unrest following the murder of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, Mufti questioned the National Conference's inaction, while BJP condemned the attack, calling for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST
Turmoil in Kashmir: PDP Leader Questions Government Silence Over Youth Detentions
PDP leader Iltija Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government and questioned its silence over the alleged detention of young boys across multiple districts. She demanded accountability from the National Conference-led administration, challenging the perception of every detainee as a militant.

Mufti stressed that there was no apparent change in policy despite the National Conference holding a majority in the government. She highlighted that more than 500 young boys in regions such as Kulgam, Budgam, and Ganderbal had been rounded up, demanding answers from state ministers who have remained silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, in the wake of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay's murder in Kulgam, BJP leader Ravinder Raina condemned the attack, emphasizing repercussions for the terrorists involved. The region remains tense as Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister, also condemned the killing and urged peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025