Debate Erupts Over Dalit Icon's Memorial Event

A controversy stirred in Bihar during the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, where his son Bhudeo Choudhary complained of disrespect. The event, attended by Rahul Gandhi, saw Congress denying full involvement, while criticisms of Congress's stance towards Dalits were also voiced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy erupted in Bihar on Wednesday during a commemorative event for Jaglal Choudhary, a renowned Dalit icon and freedom fighter. His son, Bhudeo Choudhary, expressed dismay over the alleged lack of respect he received during the event, which was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh stated that the party acted only as a 'facilitator' for the event, organized by an NGO. Bhudeo Choudhary has been invited to the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters for discussions, amid assertions of disrespect.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi used the platform to critique the BJP-RSS, advocating for enhanced representation of Dalits, tribals, and OBCs in various sectors. The incident has sparked broader discussions about political sensitivity and inclusivity concerning Dalit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

