Global Backlash to Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal

President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States could assume control over the Gaza Strip after relocating Palestinians has drawn sharp criticism globally. Leaders from Saudi Arabia to Spain unanimously oppose the proposal, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution and the rights of Palestinians to remain on their land.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jordan's King Abdullah II were among the voices emphatically rejecting any plans that involve displacing Palestinians. They emphasized the need to halt the expansion of Israeli settlements and to uphold the legitimate claims of the Palestinian people to their historic territories.

The international chorus against Trump's proposal spans continents, with countries like Germany, France, and Brazil expressing that such a move would contravene international law and lead to heightened instability in the region. Human rights organizations and Palestinian leaders reiterated that forced displacement could qualify as a war crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)