Global Backlash to Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal

President Trump's proposal to take over the Gaza Strip following Palestinian resettlement elsewhere has sparked widespread condemnation. Global leaders stress the importance of a two-state solution, rejecting displacement as a violation of international law and calling for respect for Palestinian rights and territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States could assume control over the Gaza Strip after relocating Palestinians has drawn sharp criticism globally. Leaders from Saudi Arabia to Spain unanimously oppose the proposal, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution and the rights of Palestinians to remain on their land.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jordan's King Abdullah II were among the voices emphatically rejecting any plans that involve displacing Palestinians. They emphasized the need to halt the expansion of Israeli settlements and to uphold the legitimate claims of the Palestinian people to their historic territories.

The international chorus against Trump's proposal spans continents, with countries like Germany, France, and Brazil expressing that such a move would contravene international law and lead to heightened instability in the region. Human rights organizations and Palestinian leaders reiterated that forced displacement could qualify as a war crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

