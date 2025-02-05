UAE Stands Firm Against Palestinian Displacement

The United Arab Emirates has strongly opposed any proposals that aim to displace the Palestinian people and deny them their inalienable rights, according to a statement from the UAE foreign ministry on Wednesday.

This stance follows an unexpected announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday revealed plans for the United States to take control of the war-torn Gaza Strip after the Palestinians are resettled in another area. He suggested that the U.S. would then focus on economic development for the region.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions and differing viewpoints in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)