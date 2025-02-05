Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Rigging in Milkipur Bypoll

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, claiming they subverted democratic principles during the Milkipur assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He alleged widespread electoral malpractice, involving fake voting and voter intimidation, and urged the Election Commission to take action.

The BJP has dismissed these allegations as baseless, arguing that the by-election was conducted fairly. In response to Yadav's accusations, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi criticized the Samajwadi Party for engaging in what he called 'propaganda politics' driven by their frustration over election losses.

The Milkipur bypoll, necessitated after Awadhesh Prasad's resignation following his parliamentary win, has become a significant political battleground between the SP and BJP. As the SP aims to retain its sole assembly seat in Ayodhya, the BJP views the election as a chance to regain lost ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)