BJP Anticipates Resounding Victory in Delhi Amid Modi Wave

Exit polls suggest a major BJP win in Delhi with candidate Ramesh Bidhuri citing a Modi wave as the catalyst. The BJP is confident of securing over 50 seats as Delhiites grow weary of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. BJP leaders assert that their results will exceed exit poll predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:32 IST
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As exit polls lean towards a BJP victory, the party's candidate Ramesh Bidhuri declared a strong Modi wave prevailing in Delhi. He anticipates the BJP surpassing the 50-seat mark in the assembly elections fuelled by the demand for development seen nationwide under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Bidhuri noted the growing discontent with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, attributing this sentiment to BJP's predicted success. Despite disbelief in exit polls, he forecasts an even higher tally of seats, reflecting confidence in the party leaders' strategies and ground-level workers' toil.

Both Bidhuri and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari are optimistic, asserting the party's resurgence at the helm of Delhi's administration, contrary to some pollsters. The varied exit poll predictions see BJP clinching between 39 and 60 seats, with a few still swaying in favor of AAP. Congress is expected to remain a non-starter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

