Steel Showdown: USW's David McCall Battles Legal Storm
United Steelworkers president David McCall has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against him by U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. The lawsuit claims McCall and others sought to block a $14.9 billion deal. The litigation arises amid political attention, and the USW backs rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
In a bold legal move, United Steelworkers president David McCall has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. This comes amid fierce competition over a contentious $14.9 billion deal involving the two steel giants.
The legal action alleges that McCall, alongside rival Cleveland-Cliffs and its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, engaged in coordinated efforts to thwart the acquisition. Initially thwarted by former President Joe Biden on national security grounds, the deal remains a hot topic in the political arena as both Biden and candidate Donald Trump have publicly opposed it.
In response to the suit, McCall's legal team filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, characterizing the accusations as a "frivolous and unsubstantiated attack". The union continues to endorse Cleveland-Cliffs, further complicating the already tangled web of accusations and political entanglements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.