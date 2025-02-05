Steel Showdown: USW's David McCall Battles Legal Storm

In a bold legal move, United Steelworkers president David McCall has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. This comes amid fierce competition over a contentious $14.9 billion deal involving the two steel giants.

The legal action alleges that McCall, alongside rival Cleveland-Cliffs and its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, engaged in coordinated efforts to thwart the acquisition. Initially thwarted by former President Joe Biden on national security grounds, the deal remains a hot topic in the political arena as both Biden and candidate Donald Trump have publicly opposed it.

In response to the suit, McCall's legal team filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, characterizing the accusations as a "frivolous and unsubstantiated attack". The union continues to endorse Cleveland-Cliffs, further complicating the already tangled web of accusations and political entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)