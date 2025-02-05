Left Menu

Pradyot Debbarma's Firm Stance: TMP's Struggle for Promised Rights in Tripura

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), vows to exit Tripura's coalition government if the promised rights for security, land, education, and identity are unmet. Despite their electoral success, TMP's patience wanes amidst delays in fulfilling these demands, posing potential political ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:42 IST
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has expressed readiness to withdraw from Tripura's ruling coalition if commitments to his party remain unfulfilled. This statement comes on the occasion of the TMP's foundation day, as Debbarma highlights unkept promises impacting security, land, education, identity, and culture for the Tripura Autonomous District Council.

Despite winning 13 seats in the 2023 assembly elections and joining the BJP-led coalition, the TMP has seen no progress on issues critical to the indigenous people. Debbarma voiced his concerns in a Facebook video, stressing that their political involvement is secondary to ensuring these rights.

Urging his party members to be prepared for decisive action, Debbarma criticized delays in village committee elections and warned against potential insurgency. He appealed to the government for expedited solutions, emphasizing the prolonged wait for Triprasa people's demands, while reaffirming respect for India's leadership.

